Buyer beware for prom night limos or party buses

It’s rough being stood up for a big high school dance – whether by your date, or the ride you hire to get there.

Granite Hills High juniors Amy Johnson, 17, and Morgan Beasley, 16, spent hours planning a fun-filled night for a large group of friends and acquaintances the night of Winter Formal, the biggest dance of the year in their eyes.

They’d hired limousines the past two years, but they wanted to do something different, and came up with the idea of hiring a party bus.

In previous years, the limo ride was the highlight of the evening, and a party bus promised to take festivities to a new level – so much so, they decided just to skip the dance entirely. The decision was partly financial: between formal attire and a transportation cost of $60 per person, the price tag on the evening was getting steep.

The decision was also partly logistical: some of the kids were bringing date from other schools, and going through the hassle of coordinating with both schools for permission to attend seemed out of proportion to the amount of enjoyment of dancing in a packed school auditorium.

The plan was to go all-out, dress up, ride around in the bus, stopping off at places like Old Sacramento and taking pictures.

They started planning the evening months in advance. Coordinating the logistics of 21 teens, some from other schools, was tricky, and some dropped out, leaving them scrambling to fill 11 seats at the last minute. But they pulled it off, and when the day and time arrived, Johnson’s home filled with 21 teens dressed to the nines and ready for the new experience promised by the party bus.

But the bus didn’t show. After repeated calls and help from another limo company that tried to step in to fill the gap, at 9 p.m., finally, they were out of options. The bus wasn’t coming.

No one had bids for the dance. So they changed clothes, and went out "mudding" instead. They had a fun evening with their friends, which was the main point, but still it was adding, well, injury to more injury. The booking company refused to return their $100 deposit. Assisted by Johnson’s dad, Todd Johnson, they are continuing to pursue the refund, as much for the principal as the money.

The two teens said the screw-up probably could have happened to anyone, but they also thought the fact they were younger might have been somewhere in the mix.

“They underestimate us,” Beasley said. “They think they can walk over you because you’re younger.

They went through a third-party booking service, and they thought that might have been a mistake.

Their advice to other teens was to read the reviews for service providers, and deal directly with a reputable service.

Such experiences are relatively rare, if formal complaints of them are any indication. The governing authority over limo services, the California Public Utilities Commission, tallies complaints against passenger carriers including limos, buses, taxis and ride sharing services. Last year, disgruntled riders only filed 372 complaints, with 54 as of April 7 this year.

Over the past decade, the numbers rose and fell without a definite pattern between 167 in 2007 and 112 in 2013.

A steadier increase between 2013 and 2016 could be explained by the increase in ride-sharing services, but commission spokesperson Terrie Prosper declined to speculate.

The commission offers advice for those seeking to hire transportation for school dances or any other event, including checking to make sure they’re licensed on the commission’s website or by calling 1-800-894-9444. When checking on the license, potential riders should also verify the company has liability insurance.

Ask to see the vehicle requested, making sure the carrier number is displayed, and get a written agreement laying out the full terms of the contract, and be sure to find out the number of passengers allowed.

Despite their experience, the Granite Bay teens said they would consider trying again next year with their fabulous party bus plan.

Having learned from last year’s experience, they think they’ll have better luck next time.

