California bail reform bill aims to protect low income defendants

Bail reform advocates hit the state Capitol Wednesday, lobbying for a bill that would change how California counties set bail for people while they wait for their cases to be resolved or to go to trial.

What is the California Money Bail Reform Act of 2017?

There are two identical bill proposals, AB 42 by Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) and SB 10 by Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys), that would prevent criminal defendants from having to post money in order to be released from jail. Instead of bail, the bill would require a pretrial services agency do a risk assessment on a person and make recommendations on conditions for release.

The bill excludes defendants charged with violent felonies or sex assaults and would still allow the court to set monetary bail if its determined the person could fail to appear in court. However, bail would be set "at the least restrictive level necessary to assure the appearance of the defendant in court."

The bail reform bill also would allow a prosecuting attorney to file a motion seeking pretrial detention. Judges would still hold power to make final decisions in special cases.

The idea behind the bill is to protect people who can't afford to pay bail, especially if they are innocent, from sitting in jail and risk losing their jobs, missing out on school, falling into debt and even losing custody of their children.

Supporters of the bill say the rich don't face the same issues as low income defendants since they have the money to post bail and get back to their every day lives.

“This bill seeks to fix and transform a broken money bail system that punishes people for being poor,” said Bonta in a press statement. “This is win-win-win. It provides more justice to people who are arrested, it enhances public safety by giving judges new risk assessment tools to utilize and it is smarter spending that avoids wasting money unnecessarily on incarcerating people."

A 2015 Public Policy Institute of California report found, more than 60 percent of inmates at county jails in California are awaiting trial. That's about 50,000 California residents any day of the week.

The median bail in California is $50,000 and 10 percent, which is what's required to pay for release, would cost a defendant $5,000, according to the report.

A 2016 report by GoBankingRates.com found more than 60 percent of Americans have less than $1000 in their savings and according to a Federal Reserve Board study, 47 percent of Americans wouldn't be able to cover a $400 emergency.

Who supports this proposed bill?

The legislation is co-sponsored by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Anti-Recidivism Coalition, California Public Defenders Association, Californians for Safety and Justice, Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, Essie Justice Group, SEIU California, Silicon Valley De-Bug and Western Center on Law and Poverty.

What are the issues with the bail reform act and who is opposed?

The bill doesn't state the costs or source of funding for the risk-assessment tools that would be used for pretrial services. Monitoring criminal defendants may require GPS devices or extra staff, all of which would need to be paid for.

The bail industry would nearly cease to exist and is opposed to the measure, while others feel bail protects communities while allowing defendants to fight their cases.

