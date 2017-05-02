California lawmakers say UC audit 'troubling'

(Photo: Adam Christy)

Lawmakers say they are "deeply troubled" by the state auditor's finding that the University of California president's office tried to interfere with her investigation.



State auditor Elaine Howle told lawmakers Tuesday that she faced an unprecedented lack of cooperation from the UC president's office while it was under audit. Howle detailed efforts by the president's office to edit responses from individual UC campuses to auditors' questions.

"It was difficult for us to get access to information," Howle said.



The audit found UC administrators hid $175 million from the public while the university system raised tuition and asked lawmakers for more money.

After about two hours of questions and answers between Howle and lawmakers, UC president Janet Napolitano took the microphone. She apologized for how the responses from the campuses were handled.

"I am sorry that we did it this way because it has created the wrong impression and detracted from the important fact that we accept the recommendations in the audit report," she said.

Napolitano said Tuesday that UC has already created a task force in wake of the audit's findings.

Some of the audit's recommendations include setting targets for employee benefits and reporting funds to UC's Board of Regents.

The school has three years to make the improvements outlined in the audit.

