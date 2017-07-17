California lawmakers vote to extend climate change law

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two people killed in Lincoln car crash
-
At least 9 family members killed in flash flood near Payson
-
VERIFY: Is Hobby Lobby closing?
-
Fire hose used to reveal baby's gender
-
Verify: Is it illegal to give out your password?
-
Gov. Brown makes plea to save California climate law
-
Is Elk Grove growing too fast?
-
Does insurance cover wild fires?
-
How much does it cost searching for a parking spot?
-
Get Your Money From A Battery Lawsuit
More Stories
-
California lawmakers extend landmark climate change lawJul 17, 2017, 9:14 p.m.
-
Families want justice in Stockton homicidesJul 17, 2017, 11:34 p.m.
-
Turlock kidney transplant recipient endures another…Jul 17, 2017, 7:43 p.m.