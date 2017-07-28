California laws for teenage drivers

Drivers under the age of 18-years-old are not allowed to drive between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. and they also cannot transport anyone under 20-years-old without a parent, guardian, or a licensed driver who is at least 25-years-old. (July 28, 2017)

KXTV 6:30 PM. PDT July 28, 2017

