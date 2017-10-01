California officer shot during Vegas concert

A Southern California police department says one of its off-duty officers was shot during the attack on a Las Vegas concert.
Several officers from the Bakersfield Police Department were attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday when a gunman opened fire. One was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities did not release his name.
Two people are dead and dozens wounded after someone opened fire on an outdoor country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.
Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down' but did not give any other details.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs