California ranks as 2nd best economy in U.S.

California became the sixth largest economy in the world last year and also pulls a lot of weight within the U.S.

The Golden State has the second best economy in the country, topped only by Washington state, according to WalletHub.com.

California came in at number two for best economic activity, which are factors such as GDP growth, startup activity and number of fastest-growing firms. The state also ranked second in innovation potential in elements including number of high-tech industries, number of job STEM professionals and entrepreneurial activity.

It's no surprise California ranked high in number of high-tech jobs and startup activities since it's the home of Silicon Valley and other upcoming tech-cities such as Sacramento.

However, the state ranked no. 26 when it came to economic health, which are factors such as unemployment rates, number of people lacking health insurance and the number of people living below the poverty level.

Alaska and North Dakota ranked at the bottom of the list.

