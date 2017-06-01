California Senate approves bill for school start times

Classroom (Photo: call4beach/flickr)

Are school start times too early? One can debate either side, but a California bill moving through legislation is hoping to let kids hit the alarm button a little later.

Senate Bill 328 is a measure that would require only middle schools and high schools in California to start a school day no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

The California State Senate voted 25-13 in favor of the bill on Tuesday, with two others who were either absent, abstained or did not choose to vote.

It would go into effect on July 1, 2020

The bill is based on recommendations of the "American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control for the optimal time to start school for improved public health of teenage students."

"There are nearly 400 school districts around the country that have gone to a late start and each has seen tremendous health and academic benefits for their children after making the move," said Sen. Anthony Portantino (D – La Cañada Flintridge) and author of the bill through a press release.

According to members involved with SB328, it is said to be the first time any legislative house in the United States has passed a bill of this nature.

With it passed by the Senate, it will now head to the State Assembly.

