KXTV
Close

California wants to make interfering with an audit a crime

Donald Trump has been stirring up conversation and controversy since before he was elected President. Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) has the story.

Associated Press , KXTV 12:47 PM. PDT May 09, 2017

A California lawmaker wants to make intentionally interfering with an audit a crime after a controversial audit on the University of California.

Democratic Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi of the Los Angeles area said Tuesday he does not yet have details on how his bill would be enforced.

The auditor's report said UC administrators hid $175 million from the public in a reserve fund. It also found the UC president's office tried to interfere with the audit.

The report said the president's office altered campuses' responses that were critical of the office.

UC President Janet Napolitano has disputed the audit's findings. She told lawmakers last week her office has $38 million in reserves and that it coordinated with campuses on responses to ensure accuracy.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories