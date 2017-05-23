Caltrans adopts first statewide bicycle and pedestrian plan

A bike lane in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo: Getty Images, 2011 Getty Images)

California is officially moving towards an active transportation system.

Caltrans announced Tuesday the decision to adopt the first statewide bicycle and pedestrian plan, Toward an Active California.

The Golden State has seen a double increase in active transportation over the last decade, according to Caltrans.

Now the state is working to further encourage Californians to hop on a bike or put on their walking shoes on to get around on a daily basis.

What is this plan about?

The project aims to support safe and convenient travel for bicyclists and pedestrians statewide by 2040. The idea is to strengthen the connection between transportation, environmental sustainability and public health for California residents.

Some of the goals in the plan includes to double walking, triple bicycling and double transit use across the state. Other targets are to reduce bicycle and pedestrian fatalities by 10 percent per year and increase the number of complete street projects by 20 percent.

The plan was adopted after more than a year of discussions between state, regional and local agencies, as well as advocacy groups and community members.

Caltrans received feedback from Californians in rural, suburban and urban areas and from people from different social and economic backgrounds to develop a plan that will help all communities, including those which need active transit the most.

The Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, also known as SB 1 or the "gas tax", will provide revenue to road maintenance and transportation programs including $1 billion that will go toward the ongoing active transportation program, increasing the efforts by 80 percent, according to Caltrans.

Toward an Active California aims to design safer roadways and crossings, provide universal education on roadway responsibilities, invest in the availability of data on pedestrian and bike collisions and increase enforcement across state and local levels.

Other plans include colored shoulders and bike lanes, as well as varying levels of separation between sidewalks, bike lanes and vehicle roadways. The project is also looking at improving access for pedestrians and bike riders who also use public transit and are strategizing best land use to better connect people to transportation and places they want to go.

There would also be improvements to bike and walking trails away from roadways.

Why is Toward an Active California being adopted?

The goal is to provide multimodal transportation for people of all ages, incomes and abilities while reducing greenhouse gases and promoting environmental sustainability.

How are bike and pedestrian improvements going to affect the Sacramento region?

Caltrans District 3, which is responsible for Sacramento, Yolo, Placer and El Dorado counties, developed a Complete Streets Plan, which will implement improvements on the state highways and corridors. The plan includes taking inventory of existing bicycle and pedestrian facilities and identifying where there are gaps.

The Complete Streets Plan will also provide guidance on how District 3 and partners, such as city and county agencies, can work together to create a maintenance agreement and work on bike, pedestrian and transit enhancements.

The idea is to collaborate with local and regional agencies to help fund and plan these projects.

The Sacramento region has long supported active transportation. In fact, the first bike lanes in North America were used in Davis in 1967. About 86 percent of Yolo County residents reported walkability being most important when selecting a home, according to Caltrans.

Sacramento is already home to almost 1,100 miles of bike lanes, 300 miles of bike routes and 480 miles of multi-use paths, according to the Sacramento Area Council of Governments.

