Can you solve this picture puzzle?

Test your summertime smarts with a Pacific Northwest picture puzzle from our sister-station KING 5 News in Seattle.

Did you guess 29? Guess again!

App users, see the solution in this slideshow: (an explanation continues below)

Here's the solution:

Since two mountains equal 30, each mountain has the value of 15.

Two pairs of cherries equal 20, so each pair is 10 (this part is important).

We can tell each whale is worth 4, so here comes the tricky part.

One mountain, plus ONE single cherry, plus one whale... equals 24!

Did you get it right? Test your friends!

© 2017 KING-TV