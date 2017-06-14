Car accident kills 12-year-old in Rancho Cordova

The 12-year-old girl was crossing Coloma Road after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday June 13 when hit by a car. The incident happened just three miles from where she was attending summer school. (June 14, 2017)

KXTV 11:53 AM. PDT June 14, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories