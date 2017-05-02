Car stolen with 2 toddlers in back seat, children unharmed after suspect flees

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

A suspect fled after stealing a car with two toddlers in the back seat and left the children unharmed Monday in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Del Paso Boulevard on reports of a vehicle that was stolen. Upon arrival, officers determined that the mother had left her keys in the vehicle along with her two children, a 2-year-old and 3-year-old, when she went into a nearby laundromat.

The suspect proceeded to steal the vehicle and drove it down the block, before leaving the car with the children unharmed, according to police.

Sacramento police said if the car had not been found right away, it would have been a different story with the heat.

