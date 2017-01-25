Car thief drops off service dog after taking car in N. Spokane

Jackie Dewey with service dog Dallas (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman was reunited with her service dog after he was stolen along with her car at the North Spokane Walmart Thursday morning.

Jackie Dewey said her car was stolen around 5:00 a.m. when she stopped at the Walmart near the 'Y', went in and dropped off some papers and when she came back out here car was stolen.

"It was almost like I was in another world, like wait a minute am I dreaming here wake up, I know I left a car there," Dewey explained.

Dewey left her car running while she ran in to deliver papers like she does every morning. But before she could get back outside, a man and two women jumped in her car and took off. While she was upset about her car, she was more concerned about her service dog, Dallas, who was asleep in the backseat of that car.

A few hours after the car was stolen, someone handed Dallas to a woman in the parking lot of a Rosauers a few miles from where it happened and she reunited the two.

"He asked me if I had my phone and gave me the leash, showed me that there were some phone numbers and took off saying that he needed to get his kid to school," said Tricia Leming.

Leming called the phone numbers on Dallas' dog tags and was able to reunite Jackie with her best friend.

With tears of joy, Jackie and Dallas embraced.

"Thank you for letting somebody have him in order to call me and get him back to me, now if you can give me back my car so I can do my job and put food on my table I'd appreciate that too," said Dewey.



Jackie says she was so happy and relieved to have Dallas back! She spent the morning searching for him. pic.twitter.com/N8jEcfNEOq — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) January 25, 2017

Dewey’s car is still missing. It is a dark blue 2004 Lexus RX330 with grey interior. If you have any information about the theft call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

Jackie's car is still missing though. One man & two women were caught on surveillance video at the Walmart where it was stolen. pic.twitter.com/2wS8JBAFw6 — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) January 25, 2017

