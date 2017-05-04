ABC10's Carlos Saucedo. Photo by ABC10.

Carlos Saucedo is no stranger to the Central Valley. Before joining ABC10 as a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor, Carlos reported for KFSN, the ABC station in Fresno. There, he covered a wide range of stories, including the rich agriculture industry the region is known for. He also covered breaking news stories and filed the first live reports when a deadly lion attack occurred inside a wild animal sanctuary.

Carlos started his broadcasting career as a reporter and bureau chief for KWTX in Waco, Texas. During that time, he covered stories from the largest U.S. military base in the world, including the aftermath and legal proceedings following the Fort Hood massacre.

A California native, Carlos grew up in Montebello, just east of Los Angeles. His educational background bridges the feud between long-time rivals: UCLA and USC. While at UCLA, Carlos received his bachelor's degree in political science and public affairs.

Knowing he wanted to take his passion for service into journalism, Carlos attended USC's Annenberg School of Communications where he earned his master's degree in broadcast journalism.

When not chasing the latest story, Carlos enjoys traveling and photography. He is also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

If you have a story idea or just want to say hello, you can email Carlos at csaucedo@abc10.com and follow him on Twitter and Facebook to see the latest story he's working on.

