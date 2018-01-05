Caught on camera: KPD investigator helps stranded woman in wheelchair

A Knoxville police investigator did a little community policing of his own to help a wheelchair-bound woman that was stranded out in the cold.
KPD shared dashcam video from Dec. 27, 2017 of KPD Investigator Jim Quick helping the woman after she got stranded on a road near Montgomery Village.
KPD said Quick quickly got out of his patrol car when he noticed she was stranded and began pushing the woman's electric wheelchair up a hill and across railroad tracks to her home.
