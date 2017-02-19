Chandler women go viral for Nordstrom boycott

Chandler women go viral for Facebook video showing them canceling Nordstrom accounts, after the company dropped Ivanka Trump brand's clothing and shoes. (Photo: Laurie Ray)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - No money for Nordstrom. A group of Valley women are taking their business elsewhere after the company yanked Ivanka Trump’s clothing line from its stores.

This all started with a Facebook post on Valentine’s Day, encouraging others to meet at Nordstrom in Chandler to cancel their accounts, then head to lunch at Cheesecake Factory afterwards.

Angered that Nordstrom ditched Ivanka Trump brand’s clothing and shoes, the Chandler women did just that.

Then, they took their message to social media, gaining more than 1 million views on Facebook.

"We’re deciding that we will shop where Ivanka shops and we’re pretty sure it’s not here," said one of the women in the video.

In an interview with 12 News, Jeannie Guthrie said they believe Nordstrom made a political decision in Ivanka Trump's case.

“We want to go and we want to show in a peaceful happy manner that we care and it is important to us and we don’t want our shopping to become about politics," Guthrie said. "We don’t want people to bully us into what we need to believe or what we need to vote.”

Nordstrom says Ivanka Trump’s products were being dropped because of sinking sales, but Amanda Bebak Lawler and her friends believe it comes down to the presidency.

“I think a lot of people are feeling the same thing," Bebak Lawler said. "I think there’s a lot of silent protesting and I think we gave them a voice.”

In response to online critics, one of the women, Laurie Ray, wrote a Facebook post Thursday which reads, in part, “If you think we could spend our time in better ways, we agree! We do a lot of service in our community. Sadly you are judging us on a 59 second video."

