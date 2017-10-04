Channing Tatum spotted at Top Golf in Roseville

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Channing Tatum attends the 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' World Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square on September 18, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic) (Photo: Fred Duval, 2017 Fred Duval)

A number of lucky Channing Tatum fans were able to meet the popular actor Wednesday while he was unexpectedly at Top Golf in Roseville.

Tatum, who is known for playing roles in “Step Up,” “21 Jump Street,” "Magic Mike," and “Dear John,” among other films, was likely there to promote his brand of vodka, Born and Bred.

Social media was abuzz after the celebrity posted a photo on Instagram while at Top Golf. Many fans were able to take pictures with Tatum while he was in town and share their excitement.

#NEW Channing Tatum with a fan at TopGolf in California! #channingtatum 📸: @brittneynoelle98 A post shared by Channing Tatum 👑 (@channingtatumking) on Oct 4, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

RUMOR CONFIRMED! #ChanningTatum was at #TopGolfRoseville tonight promoting the release of his vodka. That's him with my friend Nick. Who wish they knew this was going to happen?! A post shared by Gavin (@gavinwakeupcall) on Oct 4, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

