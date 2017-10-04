Channing Tatum spotted at Top Golf in Roseville

A number of lucky Channing Tatum fans were able to meet the popular actor Wednesday while he was unexpectedly at Top Golf in Roseville.
Tatum, who is known for playing roles in “Step Up,” “21 Jump Street,” "Magic Mike," and “Dear John,” among other films, was likely there to promote his brand of vodka, Born and Bred.
Social media was abuzz after the celebrity posted a photo on Instagram while at Top Golf. Many fans were able to take pictures with Tatum while he was in town and share their excitement.
