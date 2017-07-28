Charges dropped against man in controversial lawn-mowing incident with deputies

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen is defending his deputies who are being accused of abuse of power and excessive force. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Charges against a 20-year-old man who was arrested while mowing a lawn have been dropped.

Last Tuesday, a deputy noticed Marlin Gipson, his brother, Marcus Gipson, and their friend, Devonte Williams, putting business cards in doors in the Willow Springs subdivision. The group claims the deputy interrupted their work, demanded to see Marlin Gipson’s identification then implied the men were involved in break-ins.

Marcus Gipson also claimed other deputies pointed Tasers and yelled racial slurs.

Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen said his deputies had no choice but to break down a door at Marlin Gipson’s home and use a Taser and K9 to arrest him after he did not cooperate.

Marlin Gipson was initially charged with evading arrest and failure to identify.

