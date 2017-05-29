KXTV
Close

CHP: Body found in American River near Auburn

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 7:07 PM. PDT May 29, 2017

The California Highway Patrol says a body was found in the American River near Auburn on Monday evening.

CHP was initially called out to assist California State Parks in finding the body.

No further details have been released.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories