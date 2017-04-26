ABC10 News anchor/reporter Chris Thomas (Photo: KXTV)

Chris Thomas joined ABC10 in January 2017. You can catch him weeknights at 6 p.m. and at 11 on Late News Tonight.

Chris is an award-winning journalist who reported from Washington, DC for the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington and most recently for Pope Francis' visit to our nation's capital. Chris chronicled the unrest in Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray and gained international attention following his viral interview with The Imperial Wizard of the Rebel Brigade Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

Chris majored in English and graduated with departmental honors from Morehouse College in Atlanta. He worked as an Associate Producer in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama and anchored newscasts in Richmond, Virginia and Augusta, Georgia before coming to ABC10.

Chris rarely meets a stranger and looks forward to hearing your story ideas! Shoot Chris an email at cthomas@abc10.com

