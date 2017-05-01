Citrus Heights man recovering after spinal cord injury, hopes to stand at altar for wedding

A Citrus Heights man is recovering after a spinal cord injury and hopes to stand at the altar for his upcoming wedding.

Mike Droter was on vacation for his fiancé's birthday in Hawaii. On their last day, he got injured on a beach locals know as "Broke Neck Beach."

His fiancé said at the time because of his injuries, he's never breathe, talk, eat, or move again.

Droter is going through physical therapy and his goal is to stand at the alter next to his fiancé in March.

