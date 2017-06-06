KXTV
Close

Collision involving 2 RVs closes both directions of Highway 49 south of Grass Valley

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 2:50 PM. PDT June 06, 2017

Both directions of Highway 49 south of Grass Valley are closed due to a collision involving two RVs, according to Caltrans. 

The incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. on Highway 49 at Golden Chain Drive by the Golden Chain Motel.

One person was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

There is no estimated time when both the southbound and northbound lanes will re-open. 

Stay with ABC10 as more information is released. 

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories