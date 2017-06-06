Collision involving 2 RVs closes both directions of Highway 49 south of Grass Valley

Caltrans (Photo: Caltrans)

Both directions of Highway 49 south of Grass Valley are closed due to a collision involving two RVs, according to Caltrans.

The incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. on Highway 49 at Golden Chain Drive by the Golden Chain Motel.

One person was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

There is no estimated time when both the southbound and northbound lanes will re-open.

Stay with ABC10 as more information is released.

NEV 49 at Golden Chain Drive, all lanes blocked due to motor home vs. motor home collision. Check https://t.co/HS687UgNj7 for updated info. pic.twitter.com/bY6AJNpFgj — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 6, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV