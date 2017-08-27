Comedy karaoke takes center stage for Sacramento fundraiser

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
Faces Of Heroin Vanessa Abbott
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
-
Grand Canyon is in need of repairs
-
Tom Petty concert rescheduled at Golden 1 Center
-
VIDEO: See Hurricane Harvey from space
-
Neighbors paint swastika on dog's head
-
Student loan debt reaches trillions, many feeling the impact
-
Game of the Week: Folsom vs Coeur d'Alene
More Stories
-
Two dead, at least 30 unaccounted for as Harvey slams TexasAug 24, 2017, 8:09 a.m.
-
WATCH LIVE: Harvey Strikes Gulf CoastAug 25, 2017, 2:15 p.m.
-
As U.S. student loan debt reaches trillions,…Aug 24, 2017, 11:10 a.m.