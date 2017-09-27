Community members react to shooting in south Sacramento

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
15-year-old killed in Sacramento shooting
-
Rocklin police officer arrested after being accused of using excessive force
-
What we learned NFL Week 3: Protests in spotlight
-
How to protect yourself from the Equifax breach
-
How accurate is "The Good Doctor" regarding autism?
-
Sacramento City Council meeting held to discuss two proposed homeless shelters
-
Sacramento County will start holding vaccination clinics for Hepatitis A
-
Community members express concerns about proposed homeless shelter in North Sacramento
-
Travis Air Force Base continues disaster relief assistance to Puerto Rico
-
Stockton Police looking at potential recruits to see if they qualify for badge
More Stories
-
Sacramento police release video of shooting death of…Sep 27, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
-
1 dead, 1 injured in Yosemite rockfallSep 27, 2017, 5:03 p.m.
-
Sonic Drive-In plans to open three Sacramento locationsSep 27, 2017, 2:37 p.m.