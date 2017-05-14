The community of Gridley is supporting Alycia 'Aly' Yeoman's family by tagging their cars with 'Justice for Aly.'

Over the weekend, an estimated 600 cars were tagged and decorated with 'Justice for Aly.'

Alycia 'Aly' Yeoman was missing for more than a month when her body was found in the Feather River.

Holly Woods, a Gridley resident, organized the event. She and more than a dozen women used markers to write on car and business windows. From Yuba City to Oroville, they've been marking cars since Thursday.

Many of them didn't know Yeoman personally, but having children of their own, felt heartbroken for Aly's family.

The McDonalds in Gridley off Highway 99, where Aly worked, also put up a message: "Aly, 4ever in our hearts."

"We really want to know what happened to Aly," said Woods to KRCR. "What put her vehicle and her body where it was at?"

Woods said she only knew Yeoman from being a frequent customer at McDonalds. But those encounters were enough to leave an impact on Woods.

"It didn't matter what kind of morning you were having," said Woods. "She had an intoxicating smile, she had a glow about her."

Organizers are hoping to get these cars in the Red Suspenders Day parade on Saturday, June 20th in Gridley. Those interested can register on the Gridley Chamber page for $10.

Woods said they will have more free car tagging events soon. The nextscheduled one will be on Thursday, June 18th at Gridley schools starting at 8:30 in the morning.

There will also be a celebration of life for Aly at Max's Miracle Ranch on June 3rd at 10 A.M. Family members ask those who wish to attend to dress in white and yellow to signify daises, Aly's favorite flower. It is a potluck event, so attendees can bring dishes, drinks, ice, and coolers.

Those who wish to help can attend a 'clean-up' day at Miracle Ranch on Sunday, May 21st. The venue has been closed since October of last year.

