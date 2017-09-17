Farm-to-Fork: Growing an identity

Share This Story

Farm-to-Fork.

Three simple words but defining what they mean can be a challenge.

It’s a slogan meant to capitalize on the very best of Sacramento. That means the best growers, the best food, and the best restaurants. But it also takes the best land, best water, and best workforce.

And what makes it even more challenging; it requires everyone to buy into it.

As Sacramento redefines itself as ‘America’s Farm-To-Fork Capital,’ we here at 10 Words, heard from a lot of you who wanted to know more about where your food comes from.

So, we set out to find answers.

To be honest, there’s a lifetime’s worth of stories to tell, below are ten we focused on for now. If there is something you feel we should give more attention to, please click here to let us know.

Farm-to-Fork

Water tower declares Sacramento as 'America's Farm-to-Fork Capital.'

Sacramento adopted the ‘Farm-to-Fork’ name in 2012.

Not everyone loved it at first, but Mike Testa, the President and CEO of Visit Sacramento, said the name has really helped define the city. “The narrative on Sacramento has changed from a gold rush historic city to a modern-day capital that is producing food that’s feeding the rest of the world.”

Restaurants in Sacramento have especially embraced the idea of farm-to-fork, even if they don’t necessarily advertise it.

Chef Christopher Barnum-Dann of Localis told us his restaurant doesn’t claim to be farm-to-fork, “and that’s not because we don’t want people to know where we get our ingredients, we just don’t want to shove it down their throat… And for us, at Localis, it’s just more so of: This is how people should cook.”

Top Crops

While the fork end of the equation tends to get most of the attention, farms are equally, if not more important.

According to local Farm Bureaus, agriculture brings in more than $9-billion to the region.

Explore the map below to find the top crops for each county in our region.

Big and Small

And it’s not just big farms, per the USDA, more than 80-percent of all farms in the country sell less than $100,000 worth of goods per year.

Not all farms are huge... pic.twitter.com/ZNGajBR7jA — ABC10Words (@10WordsCA) September 16, 2017

The New Office

There is also a new generation of farmers that is emerging.

We met one young couple who left their early careers behind to start their own farm.

Patrick and Diane Bollinger are the heart and soul of Foothill Roots Farm in Meadow Vista.

A look at the electric tractor that works the fields at Foothill Roots Farm.

Modern Family Farm

Cody Johnson working at Johnson Family Farm.

Then there is the young farmer who got his start as a 13-year-old planting his own garden.

Fast forward nine years, and Cody Johnson’s passion has become a family business.

"I didn't learn any of this from anybody else," he told us. "So, everything was trial and error for me. So, everything that's been successful, I've screwed up at least once to get it to be successful."

Cody is now 22, and Johnson Family Farm in Nevada City continues to grow. He reaches most of his customers through farmers markets in the area.

Urban Farming

And farming isn’t always rural. Chanowk and Judith Yisrael are working to transform the ‘hood for good,’ one backyard garden at a time.

The founders of ‘The Yisrael Family Urban Farm’ started growing their own food in South Oak Park nearly a decade ago. It’s an area where many residents don’t have access to fresh food.

As the family’s farm continues to grow, they are now teaching their neighbors how to grow their own food.

Farm-to-School

Across the state, students are learning the importance of food through ‘Farm to School’ programs; and the reach is impressive.

80% of California school districts incorporate farm to school

Nearly 3.5-million students have increased access to fresh food

2,500+ school gardens in California

Stats from California Farm to School Network

Natomas Unified School District recently received a federal grant to help grow its farm to school efforts.

Those efforts are led by Nutrition Services Director Vince Caguin, a chef who came to the cafeteria after years of cooking for A-listers in Hollywood.

Farmland Loss

The land is one of the keys to California’s farming success but it’s also one of its biggest concerns.

American Farmland Trust estimates California loses 40,000 acres of farmland every year.

Ultimately, the loss of farmland could mean a loss of identity to our region.

“Sacramento is becoming known for being the ‘Farm-to-Fork Capitol,’ said Virginia Jameson, Interim Director for American Farmland Trust here in California.

“But if we start paving over our local farmland, we’ll see what happens. You can’t have local food if you don’t have local farmland.”

Virginia Jameson, Interim Director for American Farmland Trust here in California warns what farmland loss could mean for 'farm-to-fork.'

Water Woes

Of course, farmland isn’t enough. Farmers need reliable water to grow.

Heavy rainfall last season was enough to wash away the surface drought, but years of digging deep to draw water to the surface have left groundwater severely depleted.

That’s causing another problem—sinking.

Immigration and Labor

Another concern is finding enough people to work on our local farms.

A USDA survey found 71-percent of crop workers were foreign-born and 48-percent indicated they were not legally authorized to work in the United States.

There has been a jump in the number of H2-A guest workers in California. In 2011, the State certified 1,500 H2-A workers. Now, that number has grown to well over 11,000.

What’s next?

