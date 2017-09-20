KXTV
Close

Farm-to-school brings fresh food to students

Mark S. Allen shows us the farm-to-school efforts at Natomas Unified School District

KXTV 10:56 AM. PDT September 20, 2017

Students across the country are being introduced to fresh, local food thanks to growing 'farm-to-school' programs.

Natomas Unified School District recently received a federal grant to help grow its farm to school efforts.

Those efforts are led by Nutrition Services Director Vince Caguin, a chef who came to the cafeteria after years of cooking for A-listers in Hollywood.

The California Farm to School Network estimates 80-percent of school districts incorporate farm-to-school into their food services.

The farm-to-school efforts reach nearly 3.5-million students in California.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories