Farm-to-school brings fresh food to students

Students enjoy farm-to-school offerings at the Natomas Unified School District (Photo: KXTV)

Students across the country are being introduced to fresh, local food thanks to growing 'farm-to-school' programs.

Natomas Unified School District recently received a federal grant to help grow its farm to school efforts.

Those efforts are led by Nutrition Services Director Vince Caguin, a chef who came to the cafeteria after years of cooking for A-listers in Hollywood.

The California Farm to School Network estimates 80-percent of school districts incorporate farm-to-school into their food services.

The farm-to-school efforts reach nearly 3.5-million students in California.

