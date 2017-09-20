Farm-to-school brings fresh food to students

Students across the country are being introduced to fresh, local food thanks to growing 'farm-to-school' programs.
Natomas Unified School District recently received a federal grant to help grow its farm to school efforts.
Those efforts are led by Nutrition Services Director Vince Caguin, a chef who came to the cafeteria after years of cooking for A-listers in Hollywood.
The California Farm to School Network estimates 80-percent of school districts incorporate farm-to-school into their food services.
The farm-to-school efforts reach nearly 3.5-million students in California.
