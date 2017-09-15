What is 10 Words?

We are glad you asked.

10 Words is about you.

We want to learn what is important to you and do a better job of telling stories and finding solutions for issues that impact your life.

For several months, the 10 Words team has been out at community events talking with people, to better understand what they want to know more about.

We’ve heard a range of issues from crime, to housing, homelessness, schools and an interest in learning more about the food we eat.

We want to tell your story, but first, we need to hear from you.

Tell us what’s the biggest issue you currently face and how it affects you.

We want you to be part of the story. Share your name and email address with us and we may contact you to ask a few questions about your response.

This is your chance to help shine a light on issues affecting our community. Help us shape solutions to make things better for everyone.

