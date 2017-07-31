Your 10 Words on later school start times

Classroom Low Angle (Photo: Thinkstock)

As California lawmakers consider a bill that would delay school start times for middle schools and high schools we want to know what you think.

How would the proposal affect your family? Is it a good idea? Just leave your thoughts below and we may contact you to help us tell the story.

