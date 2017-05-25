Coroner's office IDs skydiver as California man

Authorities have identified the skydiver who fell to his death in a California vineyard as 42-year-old Matthew Ciancio.
San Joaquin County Sheriff's Deputy Dave Konecny released the name Thursday, saying that Ciancio was from June Lake in Mono County, California.
Ciancio was wearing a wingsuit when he crashed.
A wingsuit is a specialized jumpsuit that resembles a flying squirrel. It's one of the most extreme forms of BASE jumping, but a growing number of people are using wingsuits in skydiving, with a mandatory parachute.
