Coroner's office IDs skydiver as California man

Associated Press , KXTV 2:39 PM. PDT May 25, 2017

Authorities have identified the skydiver who fell to his death in a California vineyard as 42-year-old Matthew Ciancio.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Deputy Dave Konecny released the name Thursday, saying that Ciancio was from June Lake in Mono County, California.

Ciancio was wearing a wingsuit when he crashed.

A wingsuit is a specialized jumpsuit that resembles a flying squirrel. It's one of the most extreme forms of BASE jumping, but a growing number of people are using wingsuits in skydiving, with a mandatory parachute.

