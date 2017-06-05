Crews contain commercial fire in Roseville

(Courtesy: Roseville Fire Department)

The Roseville Fire Department says they were able to contain a commercial fire without any injures on Monday afternoon.

The fire originally started around 3:15 p.m. at a Dicks Sporting Goods store that was under construction. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire and limit the damage, officials say.

All constructions workers and surrounding customers at nearby stores safely evacuated the area.

Fire officials are still at the scene investigating the high-level fire.

