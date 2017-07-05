Crews protect 58 homes from wildfire in northern Nevada

Winnemucca Ranch Fire (July 5, 2017) (Photo: ABC)

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A fire official says about 250 firefighters beat back flames and prevented a fast-growing wildfire from damaging homes overnight near a rural northern Nevada town along the Truckee River.

Truckee Meadows Fire Chief Charles Moore said Wednesday the apparently human-caused fire grew to more than 2,000 acres (809 hectares) and threatened 58 homes and structures after firefighters arrived late Tuesday afternoon in the Palomino Valley near Nixon.

Air tankers and additional firefighters are arriving, along with a threat of lightning and thunderstorms.

Moore says flames got close to about a dozen homes, but only one outbuilding burned.

No injuries are reported.

A landscape fire buffer helped protect a multi-billion dollar Apple Technology Center in the Reno Technology Park east of Sparks.

The fire is one of several in northern Nevada.

