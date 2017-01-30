2 Sacramento men steal $6,000 in alcohol from Safeway stores

80 stolen alcohol bottles recovered by Sonoma authorities (Jan. 29, 2017) (Photo: Sonoma Sheriff)

Sonoma County deputies recovered over 80 bottles of alcohol stolen by two Sacramento men from Safeway stores throughout the North Bay.

Deputies were alerted about the theft when a Safeway loss prevention officer followed the suspects -- 24-year-old Frankie Nicholls and 28-year-old Matthew Moore, both of Sacramento -- from Novato to the City of Sonoma and called 911.

According to the Sonoma Sheriff's Department, the bottles are valued at $6,000.

The loss prevention officer followed the two men until deputies were able to locate the suspects' car.

Nicholls and Moore were both arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for numerous charges, according to the sheriff's department.

