3rd suspect arrested after Pierce County deputy slain

A third suspect was arrested Tuesday morning after a Pierce County sheriff's deputy was shot responding to a robbery call Sunday near Spanaway. One suspect is expected in court Tuesday and another was killed at the scene.

A 52-year-old woman was arrested about 2:30 a.m. in East Pierce County on Tuesday for rendering criminal assistance.

The woman is accused of driving a getaway car to the house where Deputy Daniel McCartney of Yelm responded to a burglary call just after 11:30 p.m. She waited in a nearby parking lot, and when the woman heard police sirens, she left the scene, according to Pierce County Sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer.

McCartney responded to a 911 call for an intruder reported in a house on 200th Street East in the Frederickson area, the sheriff's department said. McCartney was the first person to arrive on scene. He began to chase a suspect on foot and shots were fired at McCartney, striking him.

McCartney was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma where he died.

A procession to transport Deputy McCartney from the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office in Tacoma to Mountain View Memorial in Lakewood is on Tuesday. Initial indications are the procession will begin at 1:00 p.m., but that could change.

The Sheriff’s Department says one suspect was found dead at the scene. He was later identified as Henry Carden, 35.

A second suspect was taken into custody later Monday morning.

"This morning an alert trooper found the subject out in the area. He didn't match our original description, and he gave us a fake name," said sheriff's department spokesman Detective Ed Troyer. "After we started talking to him, he was booked on felony warrants out of Shelton."

Troyer said witnesses started to give details about what the second suspect looked like and detectives spent the day digging through evidence, which led to the suspect being booked. Troyer identified him as Frank William Pawul, 32. He is expected to have his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement recovered one of the suspects' weapons from the scene. Police believe that handgun was used to shoot McCartney.

Police would not say the motive for the burglary or what the relationship was between the three suspects.

McCartney was a Navy veteran and served the department for three years. He leaves behind a wife and three young boys who are four, six, and nine years old.

In front of South Hill precinct, community members honored McCartney. Sabrina Jones brought her four kids to the memorial so the family could pay their respects.

"My dad is a police officer and has been for the past 34 years, and it really hits home," said Jones.

Deputy Kevin Pressel used to work alongside McCartney.

"It's a tough couple days for everybody," said Pressel. "Dan was a great guy. I mean he really was. He was a devoted family man. Every time we talked, he would talk about his kids and his wife. He loved being a dad, but he loved being a cop and he was really good at it."

A legacy fund has been set up at TAPCO Credit Union for the fallen deputy's family. Donations can be made any any TAPCO Credit Union branch or via Paypal.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department set up tipline for any information about the fatal shooting of Deputy McCartney. If you have any information, you are asked to call 855-798-8477.

KING 5's Jimmy Bernhard, Travis Pittman, Brian Price, and Natalie Swaby contributed to this report.

