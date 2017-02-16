46-year-old satellite installer arrested for child molestation

This satellite installer was arrested for child molestation. (Feb. 16, 2017) (Photo: Woodland Police)

A 46-year-old man was arrested for coercing his way into a family's home and molesting a child, according to the Woodland Police Department.

The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Cottonwood St. around 4:24 p.m.

The mother reported to the police that the suspect Miguel Angel Perez fled the apartment after she caught him in the act of molesting her daughter.

Perez is a subcontractor for several satellite television companies and had installed the family's equipment in June of 2016, police said. Perez then returned unsolicited to the house on Monday, advising the mother that he needed to check the equipment he installed for problems.

The mother stated they weren't experiencing any problems, but Perez was persistent and convinced her to let him in. A few minutes later the mother went into her daughter's room and found him molesting the girl.

Perez then asked the mother to not call the police before he eventually fled the apartment.

Woodland Police detectives took over the case and began investigating through several major companies that provide satellite service in the region. Through their extensive search they were able to confirm Perez as the suspect.

On Thursday morning, Woodland Police detectives arrested Perez near his home in Sacramento. Perez was then transported to Woodland where he was was later booked into the Yolo County Jail on a warrant for charges that include, but not limited to, assaulting another with the intent to commit a lewd act on a child.

He is being held on $1,000,000 bail.

Police encourage you to contact the Woodland Police Department at (530) 661-7800 if you've had similar encounters like this with Perez.

