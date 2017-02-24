71 firearms seized by Sacramento police during probation check

Sacramento police confiscated a cache of illegal weapons during a probation on Tuesday, while continuing the department's investigation into a series of crimes targeting Asian victims.
The Sacramento Police Department's Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) Unit has focused its investigation efforts on probationers and was conducting a compliance check Tuesday when the weapons were found.
The team was at the home of 33-year-old Stavro Kokkos, a PRCS probationer living on 45th Street, between Parker and Roosevelt avenues, an area where many of robberies had recently occurred.
Officers found several guns, chemical agent grenades and over 10,000 rounds of ammunition in Kokkos' home.
After the team obtained a search warrant, two smoke grenades, a chemical agent grenade, illegal ammunition, several destructive devices and 71 firearms (10 of which were illegal assault weapons) were recovered in the home by officers.
Kokkos was scheduled for discharge from the post release supervision program in May and could have slipped through the cracks, the department said, if its Crime Analysis Unit wasn't reviewing data and found the connection between Kokkos and the recent string of robberies near his home.
Kokkos was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for numerous weapons charges and a probation violation. His father Nickolas Kokkos, 57, was booked for numerous weapons charges.
