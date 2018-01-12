Car theft victim forgives even though car won't run anymore

Michelle Forrest (Credit: KING)

The woman whose car was stolen the day before Christmas Eve, leading to a chase with Tukwila police, says she forgives the thief -- even though her recovered car is now non-driveable.

The pursuit reached speeds of 80 and 90 miles per hour and the driver crossed over the center line over and over. A passenger in the car threw a fire extinguisher and a suitcase full of stolen mail out the window. Officers were forced to ram the car to end the chase. Watch the dashcam video

Fortunately, nobody was injured, but the stolen car suffered considerable damage.

“You don't ever think it's going to be your car” car owner Michelle Forrest said.

She discovered her car stolen the day for Christmas Eve. She had been up late the night before baking cookies. She described the situation as “surreal” when she realized her Honda Civic was not outside.

She was stunned to see the video of her car and find out about the speeds that the suspect drove it.

“My mom calls it the gutless wonder,” she said, describing her car.

She still has her sense of humor, but this experience has been anything but funny.

“You've got to try and let things go. I've got to laugh it off or I'll just go home and cry every night,” she said.

Forrest was forced to pay hundreds for tow and impound fees, and the suspect drove so fast he blew the engine.

“The engine's seized and (they) did so much damage you can't even part it out we're just going to junk it and take the loss,” she said.

Both suspects were booked into King County Jail and charged, but Forrest says she has already forgiven them.

“I feel bad for them. I don't harbor any ill will or hate towards anybody,” she said. “I feel just pity that they're at a point in their lives where they felt this was worth it for them.”

Had it not been for the chase, there's a chance this single mom of three might have gotten her car back in better shape. But Forrest is happy the police caught the suspects.

“I'm thankful they were caught because they would have done it again. They could have hurt people something worse could have happened,” she said.

The car was older but it had less than 60,000 miles and was completely paid off. Forrest only had liability insurance and says she will now need to take out a loan to get a new vehicle.

If the suspect is convicted, Forrest could sue him. But it's unlikely she would ever see any money.

