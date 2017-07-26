Chevron employee shot dead in South Sacramento; suspects at large

Sacramento police and fire crews on the scene of a deadling shooting (July 26, 2017) (Photo: ABC10)

The Sacramento Sheriff's Department is looking for three suspects who shot and killed a 20-year-old Chevron employee on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened after another employee was involved in a verbal confrontation with the suspects, according to deputies. The employee was cleaing the gas station parking lot when he had a verbal altercation with the suspects, who were loitering in the parking lot. One of the suspects physically assaulted him during the altercation.

The employee went back inside the store to call 911 about the assault, meanwhile, his co-worker (the victim) left the store and was approached by the same suspects. One suspect used a handgun to shoot the victim several times, ultimately killing him.

The suspects fled the scene in a light-colored compact car, heading south on Florin-Perkins Road. Authorities describe them as three Hispanic male adults.

The name of the victim in this case will be made available by the Sacramento County Coroner’s office, after notification has been made to his next of kin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

© 2017 KXTV-TV