Contra Costa Co. Sherriff's employee arrested in Sacramento shooting

The 23-year-old man, who's an employee for the Contra Costa County Sherriff's Department , was arrested on attempted murder charges in Sacramento.
The incident involving Kyle Rowland was on Jan. 13 on the 1100 block of G Street.
Rowland left the house he was at then returned later to that same place with a firearm. That's when a confrontation took place in the house, between him and other people involved, and then a firearm was discharged, according to Sacramento Police Department.
When the police arrived, they detained Rowland without the use of force and ultimately arrested him on attempted murder charges and booked him at the Sacramento Main Jail.
Though two firearms were recovered at the scene, there were no shooting injuries were sustained.
The two police departments have been in contact with each other as the investigation proceeds.
