Deputies in Orgeon House shooting identified

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department has released the names of three deputies involved in a shooting this week in Oregon House.

Phillip Bronson has served as a deputy for the department for 14 years, Andrew Everhart has been for 10 years and Daniel Harris is a 22 year deputy. Bronson and Everhart remains hospitalized and in recovery from surgery following the shooting. Harris pulled them to safety following the shooting.

The officers were responded to the 9000 block of Marysville Road in Oregon House, about 22 miles northeast of Yuba City, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officials had received reports of a dispute occurring at a marijuana grow involving 33-year-old Mark Anthony Sanchez, who was reportedly armed with a gun. Authorities say Sanchez was living and working as a caretaker at the location.

Upon arrival, Sanchez was seen by deputies and fled on foot. After a short pursuit, Sanchez was seen running toward a trailer located on the property. Bronson and Everhart entered the home, while Harris covered the back. Sanchez proceeded to fire upon the deputies who entered the home, hitting both multiple times, while they also exchanged fire, officials said.

After Harris pulled the injured deputies out to safety, SWAT entered the residence and located Sanchez, who was deceased and had suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

