Dog saves owner from attacker in Texas

A 10-month-old Rottweiler puppy in the Woodlands is living up to his name Hercules after saving his owner from an attacker in broad daylight. (Photo: KHOU)

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS - A 10-month-old Rottweiler puppy in the Woodlands, Texas, is living up to his name Hercules after saving his owner from an attacker in broad daylight.

Catalina Humphrey was walking Hercules on the popular Sawmill trail in the Grogan's Mill community around 4 p.m. Saturday. Humprey said a man crept up from behind and grabbed her shoulder near Sawmill Road and South High Oaks Circle.

She told KHOU 11 News, KSDK's sister station in Houston, Hercules lunged into action before she could react.

"He went around behind me and attacked him. I fell down. I was surprised because he's sweet and loving. I didn't know he would exhibit that side of him," Humphrey said.

Humphrey said her 110-pound puppy sunk his teeth into the man and bit him again and again.

The man then reportedly cursed at her. He ran off screaming and bleeding.

"I didn't have a purse on me. I just had my workout gear on. I didn't have something that would draw me out for him to want to attack me like that," Humphrey said. "I don't know what his intent was, but I know it wasn't good"

Humphrey ran home and called authorities. She then rewarded Hercules with a bone and a "doggie spa day."

Humphrey said Hercules normally has a gentle personality and she was surprised -- and grateful -- to see that side of him.

"To know he protected me, I am beyond grateful he did that. He is a hero, because he saved my life," she said.

Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office have collected DNA from Hercules' mouth and a scratch on Humphrey's shoulder.

"I'll never forget his face," she added. "I want someone to turn him in. He violated me."

Deputies are ramping up patrols in the area and have been on alert since the attack.

Investigators have also been checking around at hospitals all over the region for patients with dog bites.

A spokesman with the sheriff's office said authorities don't have reason to believe that this man is linked to any other recent crimes in the area.

He's described as a clean-shaven black male in his 2's. He is believed to be about 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

He was wearing black jogging pants, a red shirt and a black baseball hat, authorities say.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they will add extra patrols in the area. Anyone with information should call the MCSO at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).

(© 2017 KHOU)