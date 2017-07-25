Exploding dye packs tag S.C. bank robbery suspects

From Cola Police Department Twitter

Two suspects that robbed a South Carolina bank had an unexpected surprise that was caught on a street camera minutes after fleeing the scene.

The South Carolina Cola Police Department responded to an armed robbery at a local bank on July 22. All the details were posted on its Twitter account, ending with this epic photo of the dye packs exploding and tagging the car for all to see:

... this is a picture of the same vehicle after the activation of the dye pack from the stolen money. pic.twitter.com/w5WCWl2buB — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 22, 2017

CPD is on scene; investigating an armed robbery incident at the "TD Bank" on the 1900 block of Blossom street. More updates will follow. pic.twitter.com/ckl77YEZ7c — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 22, 2017

Armed Bank Robbery at TD bank in Five Points before 2 PM Here are the suspects. Call crimestoppers with tips. pic.twitter.com/OIl0ZbacvE — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 22, 2017

Here's a picture of the suspects' car before the bank robbery occurred. pic.twitter.com/y8ZUTN922h — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 22, 2017

As of this posting, it is unknown whether the suspects have been caught.

