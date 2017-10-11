Father of slain infant charged with her murder

October 2017 mug

COVINGTON, GA - Chris McNabb, father of 2-week-old Caliyah McNabb, the baby found dead by a search party in the woods on Sunday near Covington, has been charged with her murder.

Newton County authorities confirmed four charges against McNabb: Malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, and concealing a death. There is no bond.

McNabb was born premature on Sept. 23, weighing only five pounds, and was found wrapped in a blue cloth underneath a log, about a quarter mile from her home, Newton County Sheriff's Capt. Keith Crum said Sunday. She was reported missing Saturday afternoon.

Crum said McNabb remains in custody in the Newton County Jail without bond. His first appearance before a judge will be on Thursday.

McNabb and little Caliyah's mother, Courtney Bell, initially reported her missing from their home at the Eagle Point Trailer Park in Covington, Saturday morning. Her parents told police she was fine when they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. But five hours later, they said, she was gone.

After little Cailyah's body was located, a forensic examination was able to determine that she died from blunt force trauma to the head.

After her daughter was located, Bell was escorted to police headquarters, where she gave a statement.

McNabb was previously being held on an unrelated probation violation charge out of Bartow County. He had been named a person of interest in this case.

