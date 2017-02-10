Greensboro Police Officer Shot, 1 Other Injured After Traffic Stop

Greensboro police officer shot (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Greensboro police officer has been shot. The Greensboro Police Department said the officer was shot during a traffic stop around 4:30 pm on Friday.

The shooting happened at Bernau Avenue and Baker Street. Police said another person was also shot during the incident.

Susan Danielsen with the Greensboro Police Department says the officer pulled over a red vehicle with two people inside and one of the occupants exchanged gunfire with the officer. It is unclear if the driver or passenger fired shots.

Police say one of the people in that car is in custody. There is another person of interest tied to this case.

Right now, it is not clear why the car was pulled over by the officer.

"This is a very trying time so we ask that the community keep every person in their thoughts and prayers," said Danielsen.

The injured police officer is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Police are still interviewing those on scene and gathering more details.

