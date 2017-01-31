Homeowner shoots burglary suspect, charged with manslaughter

Prosecutors say 65-year-old David Allen Pettersen interrupted three men as they were casing his home in Madelia, grabbed a .45 caliber weapon from his bedroom and fired it at the burglar's car, striking and killing a teen. (Photo: Watowan County Jail, 2014 Getty Images)

MADELIA, Minn. - A southern Minnesota crop farmer is charged with manslaughter after sheriff's investigators say he fatally shot a burglary suspect who was attempting to flee.

According to a criminal complaint, 65-year-old David Allen Pettersen interrupted an individual casing his home in rural Madelia, grabbed a .45 caliber handgun from his bedroom and fired it at the burglar's car as he rode off with two other young men. In doing so, he fatally wounded 19-year-old Nicolas Thomas Embertson, the driver of the car.

"The question really is was the homeowner's response reasonable," said Watonwan County Attorney Stephen Lindee. "None of these kids had entered the home, the homeowner was able to scare them off, they were leaving the property, they were in a moving vehicle that was leaving the property before he even shot the first shot."

After studying the evidence, Lindee said he concluded, "This was not self-defense, it just was negligent reckless behavior on the part of the homeowner."

A responding deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle while en route to Pettersen's home and turned around to pursue it. After pulling the vehicle over the deputy found three men inside:18-year-old Kyle Thomas Nason, 18-year-old Cornelius Ayers, Junior, and 19-year-old Embertson. Nason was suffering from a broken ankle, Ayers Junior had no apparent injuries, but Embertson was unconscious and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The two injured teens were rushed to the hospital, where Embertson was pronounced dead.

Erik Embertson, Nicolas' father, said his son had left an alternative high school in Northfield short of graduation. He acknowledged his son had made mistakes in his life, but added, "He was just a boy, he had the biggest heart."

The elder Embertson said of the teens' encounter with Pettersen, "They weren't trying to hurt him, I know my kid."

A woman who answered the door at Pettersen's home Monday evening declined to comment. A message left after hours at his attorney's office has not been returned.

A neighbor, John Byro, sided with Pettersen, saying, "I have no sympathy for people who break laws and suffer consequences for doing it."

Investigators questioned Nason at the hospital, where he admitted the teens were casing Pettersen's home for a future burglary. After finding all the doors to the home locked, Nason was boosted onto a deck on the back of the home by accomplices, where he was soon confronted by Pettersen. Nason jumped off the deck, breaking his ankle in the process, and the three teens scrambled to the getaway car. They were driving out of the driveway when Nason heard two "bangs", and then recalled Embertson saying "I'm hit."

Pettersen was also questioned by detectives, and told them he was in bed when he heard someone attempting to open a door. He looked out his bedroom window, which overlooks the deck, and saw somebody walk by. Pettersen maintains that he confronted the individual, who ran and jumped off the deck. Pettersen says he ran to the front of the house, where he saw the getaway car parked and the injured suspect crawling towards it. At that point, the homeowner says he retrieved his pistol, exited the house through the attached garage and fired two to three times at the burglars' vehicle as it drove past him.

The defendant then went back in his home and called 911. While on the phone with dispatchers Pettersen said he looked out the window and saw the getaway vehicle had veered off his driveway.

Besides second degree manslaughter David Allen Pettersen is charged with intentional discharge of a dangerous weapon endangering safety. Bail was set at $100,000 for Pettersen, but he was released without having to post bail after agreeing to several conditions, including the surrender of his firearms.

Embertson's aunt, Liz Davies Coon, released a statement on behalf of his family, stating in part, "We are struggling so terribly to come to terms with this tragic and unlawful death of our Nicolas."

Lindee said he will continue to review the evidence before deciding whether to the charge the surviving teens. "If they were involved in criminal behavior they’re going to get charged," Lindee said.

