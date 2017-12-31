HPD: Suspect arrested, ID'ed after found with guns, ammo in downtown hotel room

Police on Sunday arrested a man they say was found with several guns and ammunition in his Hyatt Regency hotel room downtown. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Police on Sunday arrested a man they say was found with several guns and ammunition in his Hyatt Regency hotel room downtown.

Police confirmed Sunday Russell Lawrence Ziemba, 49, was questioned by investigators. He admitted to being a guest at the Hyatt Regency downtown to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, employees at the Hyatt Regency downtown alerted an off-duty Houston police officer working security at the hotel to a man they described as "belligerent." Employees said he was harassing other guests in the lobby.

Management and the officer asked Ziemba to return to his room on the 28th floor. Officials say Ziemba returned to his room but headed to the lobby again and continued harassing guests. Hotel management asked the man to leave the hotel.

Authorities say Ziemba refused to leave but was gathering his belongings. That's when the officer noticed ammunition and several weapons. It's unclear at this time if the weapons were discovered while Ziemba was packing or if they were in plain sight.

After several failed attempts to get Ziemba to leave the hotel, the off-duty officer called for backup.

Police early Sunday morning were checking Ziemba's vehicle for the possibility of more weapons. It is unknown at this time whether more weapons or ammunition were found there.

Investigators say there are no indications Ziemba had any intent to use the weapons. Because he was at the hotel, and the guns were apparently in his truck, Ziemba brought them into his room for safekeeping.

Officials do not know at this time if anyone was staying in the hotel room with Ziemba.

Ziemba faces charges of trespassing and assault of a police officer after police say he got into a struggle with the off-duty officer.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo tweeted Sunday the situation at the hotel "has been contained."

Situation from this morning at downtown hotel is contained. No specific threats to @HoustonTX. @houstonpolice will be heavily deployed throughout the city to include SWAT react teams. Proud of officers & Hyatt. As always be vigilant & report suspicious a activity to authorities. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) December 31, 2017

The Hyatt Regency's annual New Year's Eve celebration will go on Sunday night with heightened security, according to a hotel spokesperson.

A hotel spokesperson released the following statement on behalf of Tom Netting, managing director of the hotel:

“The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is our top priority and is consistent with the hotel’s security plan. The Hyatt Regency is cooperating with authorities on the investigation.”

