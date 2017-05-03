HIGH POINT, N.C. — A search of a U-Haul trailer on I-85 resulted in over 400 pounds of marijuana being seized Monday morning.

Anthony Dickison was pulled over for a moving violation while driving an SUV hauling a trailer near mile marker 110. High Point officer Andrew Lanier obtained probable cause to conduct a K9 sniff around the car and trailer.

Officer Lanier's K9, Ody, smelled narcotics in the trailer which led to a massive 417 pounds of marijuana in the U-Haul.

Anthony Dickison (High Point PD)

Dickison, 38, was charged with two counts of Trafficking Marijuana and Maintaining a Vehicle for Use and Storage or Sale of Controlled Substances.

