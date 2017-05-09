Jury finds Antolin Garcia-Torres guilty of murdering Sierra LaMar

Sierra LaMar

A jury in San Jose has found a man guilty in the 2012 killing of a 15-year-old Northern California girl whose body has not been discovered.

The jury on Tuesday found 26-year-old Antolin Garcia-Torres guilty for the killing and kidnapping of Sierra LaMar. She disappeared on March 16, 2012, on her way to a school bus stop near her home in Morgan Hill, a rural community about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of San Jose.

Her school books, purse and clothing were found near a shed in a field about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from her home.

Police arrested Garcia-Torres two months later after investigators found his DNA in her handbag and his car.

Sheriff's officials have said the two did not know each other and they believe her abduction was a random act of violence.

© 2017 Associated Press