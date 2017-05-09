Man shot, killed outside North Oak Park home

Police investigate shooting. (Photo: The Associated Press)

A man was reportedly shot and killed outside a North Oak Park home on Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of 33rd Street and 6th Avenue, just south of McClatchy Park, because of the sound of shots fired. A man was found outside a home suffering apparently traumatic injuries police believe were the result of a shooting.

Despite the efforts of fire personnel to aid the man, he ultimately died from his injuries at the scene.

Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators canvassed the area for potential evidence or witnesses. Investigators say they haven't established a motive or identified persons who were present at the time of the shooting.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this homicide to contact the dispatch center at (916)264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

